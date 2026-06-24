Open SOCKS4/SOCKS5 proxy
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.rfc-editor.org/rfc/rfc1928https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Open_proxyhttps://owasp.org/www-community/vulnerabilities/Unrestricted_Proxy
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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