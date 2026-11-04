OpenPanel - Unauthenticated Bull Board Queue Dashboard CVE-2026-116817
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Openpanel-dev/openpanel/security/advisories/GHSA-r627-6vrh-65p9https://github.com/Openpanel-dev/openpanel/commit/193e1e3ae01aa5208b3bee754ddee2c7ce33b38dhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-116817
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 27, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- openpanel
- Product
- openpanel
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