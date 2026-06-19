Oracle PeopleSoft PeopleTools PSEMHUB - Pre-Auth Java Deserialization RCE CVE-2026-35273
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.oracle.com/security-alerts/alert-cve-2026-35273.htmlhttps://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/threat-intelligence/shinyhunters-targets-education-sector-oracle-exploithttps://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/etr-active-exploitation-of-oracle-peoplesoft-zero-day-cve-2026-35273/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-35273
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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