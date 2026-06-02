Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-0257
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://security.paloaltonetworks.com/CVE-2026-0257https://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/etr-rapid7-observed-exploitation-of-pan-os-globalprotect-authentication-bypass-vulnerability-cve-2026-0257/https://github.com/sfewer-r7/CVE-2026-0257
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 13, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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