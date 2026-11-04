Plex Media Server < 1.43.3.10861 - SSRF via Transcoder CVE-2026-96655
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://zmain.info/blog/plex2shellhttps://forums.plex.tv/t/important-security-update-for-plex-media-server-v1-43-2-and-earlier/942319https://www.rapid7.com/db/vulnerabilities/cve-2026-96655/https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-96655
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 23, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- plex
- Product
- plex_media_server
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