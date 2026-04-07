Progress ShareFile Storage Zones Controller - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-2699
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/watchtowrlabs/watchTowr-vs-Progress-ShareFile-CVE-2026-2699https://labs.watchtowr.com/youre-not-supposed-to-sharefile-with-everyone-progress-sharefile-pre-auth-rce-chain-cve-2026-2699-cve-2026-2701/https://docs.sharefile.com/en-us/storage-zones-controller/5-0/security-vulnerability-feb26
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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