Quick Playground <= 1.3.1 - Missing Authorization to Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2026-1830
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-1830https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/308cd28a-a477-4bc6-a392-ad5a9eca1cb5?source=cvehttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/quick-playground/trunk/api.php#L39https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/quick-playground/trunk/expro-api.php#L419https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?sfp_email=&sfph_mail=&reponame=&old=3500839%40quick-playground&new=3500839%40quick-playground&sfp_email=&sfph_mail=
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 9, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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