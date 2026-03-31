Roxy-WI - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-31161

Detectable with Network Scanner

Scan engine Sniper

Cisa Kev This CVE is not part of the CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog No

Exploitable with Sniper Yes

CVE Published Jun 27, 2022

Detection added at The date when the detection was added to Pentest-Tools.com Mar 31, 2026

Software Type Web Application Firewall Management

Vendor Roxy-WI