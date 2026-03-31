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Roxy-WI - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-31161

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-31161
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Jun 27, 2022
Detection added at
Software Type
Web Application Firewall Management
Vendor
Roxy-WI
Product
Roxy-WI

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