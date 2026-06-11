SiYuan <= v3.6.1 - Path Traversal CVE-2026-33476
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/siyuan-note/siyuan/security/advisories/GHSA-hhgj-gg9h-rjp7https://github.com/siyuan-note/siyuan/commit/009bb598b3beccc972aa5f1ed88b3b224326bf2ahttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-33476
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 20, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.