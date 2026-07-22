SonicWall SMA1000 - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2026-15409
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/etr-rapid7-mdr-team-discovers-new-sonicwall-sma1000-zero-days-being-actively-exploited-cve-2026-15409-cve-2026-15410/https://psirt.global.sonicwall.com/vuln-detail/SNWLID-2026-0008https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog?field_cve=CVE-2026-15409https://github.com/remmons-r7/rapid7-CVE-2026-15409
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 14, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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