Splunk Enterprise & Cloud Platform - Unrestricted File Upload CVE-2026-20253
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://labs.watchtowr.com/why-use-app-level-auth-when-every-database-has-auth-splunk-enterprise-cve-2026-20253-pre-auth-rce/https://github.com/watchtowrlabs/watchTowr-vs-Splunk-CVE-2026-20253/blob/main/watchTowr-vs-Splunk-CVE-2026-20253.py
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 10, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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