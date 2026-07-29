SureForms <= 2.5.2 - Unauthenticated Payment Amount Validation Bypass via form_id CVE-2026-4987
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-4987https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/c4772b32-a730-44f2-b43c-f9bd5abb6541?source=cvehttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3488858/sureforms
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 28, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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