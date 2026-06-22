UniFi Network Application - Path Traversal CVE-2026-22557
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://community.ui.com/releases/Security-Advisory-Bulletin-062-062/c29719c0-405e-4d4a-8f26-e343e99f931bhttps://github.com/ThePotatoOfDoom/CVE-2026-22557-PoChttps://www.cycognito.com/blog/emerging-threat-ubiquiti-unifi-network-application-path-traversal-cve-2026-22557/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-22557
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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