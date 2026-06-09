UniFi OS Server - Command Injection CVE-2026-34910
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://bishopfox.com/blog/popping-root-on-unifi-os-server-unauthenticated-rce-chain-detection-analysishttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-34910https://community.ui.com/releases/Security-Advisory-Bulletin-064-064/84811c09-4cf4-42ab-bd61-cc994445963bhttps://www.it-connect.tech/critical-3-exploit-chain-grants-root-access-on-unifi-os-server/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 22, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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