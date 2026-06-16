UpdraftPlus WP Backup & Migration Plugin - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-10795
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/vulnerability/wordpress-updraftplus-wp-backup-migration-plugin-1-26-4-unauthenticated-authentication-bypass-via-updraftcentral-udrpc-vulnerabilityhttps://teamupdraft.com/blog/important-security-update-for-updraftplus-and-updraftcentral-users/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-10795
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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