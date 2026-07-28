User Frontend <= 4.2.4 - Missing Authorization to Unauthenticated Attachment Deletion CVE-2025-14047
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-14047https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/e667278f-7563-4c58-ba82-a6d50e1a7a30/https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/wp-user-frontend/tags/4.2.2/includes/Ajax/Frontend_Form_Ajax.php#L35https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/wp-user-frontend/tags/4.2.2/includes/Ajax/Frontend_Form_Ajax.php#L55https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/wp-user-frontend/tags/4.2.2/includes/Ajax/Frontend_Form_Ajax.php#L133
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.