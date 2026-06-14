W3 Total Cache < 2.8.2 - Log File Exposure CVE-2024-12008
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/1685ca58-1622-433b-b561-304cb9d1bc56/https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/8292f23c-fb17-4082-9788-f643d1bb097ehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-12008
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 14, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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