WCAPF WooCommerce Ajax Product Filter - SQL Injection CVE-2026-3396
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/vulnerability/wordpress-wcapf-woocommerce-ajax-product-filter-plugin-4-2-3-unauthenticated-time-based-sql-injection-vulnerabilityhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-3396
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 8, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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