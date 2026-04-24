WordPress 3D FlipBook Plugin <= 1.16.17 - Sensitive Information Exposure CVE-2025-58226
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/interactive-3d-flipbook-powered-physics-engine/https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/interactive-3d-flipbook-powered-physics-engine/vulnerability/...https://plugins.svn.wordpress.org/interactive-3d-flipbook-powered-physics-engine/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 22, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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