WordPress CBX Bookmark & Favorite Plugin <= 2.0.4 - SQL Injection CVE-2025-13652
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-13652https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/cbxwpbookmark/cbx-bookmark-favorite-204-authenticated-subscriber-sql-injectionhttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3276203/cbxwpbookmark
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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