WordPress Clean Login <= 1.14.5 Authenticated (Contributor+) - Local File Inclusion CVE-2024-8252
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/clean-login/clean-login-1145-authenticated-contributor-local-file-inclusionhttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3143241/clean-login
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 30, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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