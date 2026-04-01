WordPress Contact Form by Supsystic - Server-Side Template Injection CVE-2026-4257
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/vulnerability/wordpress-contact-form-by-supsystic-plugin-1-7-36-unauthenticated-server-side-template-injection-via-prefill-functionality-vulnerabilityhttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/contact-form-by-supsystic/tags/1.7.36/modules/forms/views/forms.php#L323https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3491826/contact-form-by-supsystic
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 30, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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