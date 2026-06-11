WordPress Product Slider Pro for WooCommerce < 3.5.4 - Supply Chain Backdoor RCE CVE-2026-49777
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/woo-product-slider-pro/vulnerability/wordpress-product-slider-pro-for-woocommerce-plugin-3-5-2-backdoor-vulnerabilityhttps://patchstack.com/articles/critical-supply-chain-compromise-in-smart-slider-3-pro-full-malware-analysis/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-49777
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 5, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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