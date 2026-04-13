WordPress WPCOM Member <= 1.7.6 - SQL Injection CVE-2025-2221
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/wpcom-member/wpcom-member-176-unauthenticated-sql-injectionhttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/wpcom-member/tags/1.7.6/includes/class-sesstion.php#L35https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-2221
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 14, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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