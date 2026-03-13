WP Travel Engine <= 5.7.9 - SQL Injection CVE-2024-30502
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/wp-travel-engine/wp-travel-engine-579-unauthenticated-sql-injectionhttps://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/wp-travel-engine/vulnerability/wordpress-wp-travel-engine-plugin-5-7-9-unauth-blind-sql-injection-vulnerabilityhttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?old_path=/wp-travel-engine/tags/5.7.9&new_path=/wp-travel-engine/tags/5.8.0&sfp_email=&sfph_mail=https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-30502
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 29, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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