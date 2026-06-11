WP User Manager – User Profile Builder & Membership - Local File Inclusion CVE-2026-9290
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/vulnerability/wordpress-wp-user-manager-user-profile-builder-membership-plugin-2-9-17-unauthenticated-path-traversal-to-local-file-inclusion-vulnerabilityhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-9290
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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