WPvivid Backup & Migration <= 0.9.123 - Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2026-1357
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://vulnerabletarget.com/VT-2026-1357https://github.com/LucasM0ntes/POC-CVE-2026-1357https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/e5af0317-ef46-4744-9752-74ce228b5f37https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-1357
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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