Xerte Online Toolkits <= 3.15 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-34413
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/xerte-online-toolkits-missing-authentication-via-connector-phphttps://github.com/bootstrapbool/xerteonlinetoolkits-rcehttps://github.com/thexerteproject/xerteonlinetoolkits/issues/1527https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-34413https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-34414https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-34415
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 22, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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