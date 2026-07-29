

For our first time exhibiting at DEF CON, we’re bringing something we’ve never shown in public: AI Pentests powered by Specter.



This is the autonomous web app pentesting capability we’ve built to return only validated vulnerabilities with evidence you can reproduce.



Drop by booth 1407 in the West Hall to:

→ See what it can do and what’s different about it

→ Grill the people who built it - skeptics welcome

→ Give us the hard feedback - in person