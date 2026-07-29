Meet Pentest-Tools.com at DEF CON 34 [booth 1407]
For our first time exhibiting at DEF CON, we’re bringing something we’ve never shown in public: AI Pentests powered by Specter.
This is the autonomous web app pentesting capability we’ve built to return only validated vulnerabilities with evidence you can reproduce.
Drop by booth 1407 in the West Hall to:
→ See what it can do and what’s different about it
→ Grill the people who built it - skeptics welcome
→ Give us the hard feedback - in person
What to expect at [booth 1407]
Drop by to meet our team at DEF CON 34 this year and get a feel of what we have planned.
The first public run of AI Pentests powered by Specter
It runs the pentest. You run the show.
Point it at a web app and watch it make testing decisions based on the application’s context: it goes deep on the flows that matter, skips irrelevant tests, chains vulnerabilities to increase impact, and extracts solid evidence of exploitation.
Built by breakers. Brought to you live.
Our team wrote the payloads, built the detections, and ran the pentests you’re trying to automate.
AI Pentests carries that offensive security experience – built by a team that tested this capability in bug bounties and real engagements. Real answers, no sales scripts. Ask us anything.
Real demos. No acronyms or buzzwords.
We’re not looking to “disrupt” your thinking. We just want to show you, live, how validated findings with reproducible evidence differ from a pile of maybes that eats your week. And why using this new capability we added to Pentest-Tools.com is different from pentesting with frontier AI models or outsourcing the engagement.
Your feedback shapes what ships.
AI Pentests is in beta, and DEF CON is where we test whether our approach survives contact with the community. Challenge us. Tell us what’s actually helpful for your work and where this new capability falls short.
What we hear at booth 1407 this early August decides what we fix before we launch it publicly.
What are AI Pentests powered by Specter?
We’ve packed the hands-on experience gained from a decade of building Pentest-Tools.com into autonomous pentesting driven by AI agents.
We built it for security engineers on internal teams, MSPs and MSSPs juggling many client environments, and IT teams moving from annual pentests to continuous vulnerability monitoring.
Find out how you can run full penetration tests against your web applications and get ready-to-use reports for SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIS2, DORA, CRA, or HIPAA.
Find us at booth 1407 and bring your hardest question
How does it stack up against your custom setup? Or XBOW? Did you build your own harness? What keeps the environment safe during a run?
Get unfiltered, technical answers from the engineers who actually wrote the code. We’re here to prove what’s real, not to work the room.
Come find out. Challenge us.
Event recap
Event: DEF CON 34
Theme: Agency
Dates: August 6–9, 2026
Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall
Booth: 1407 (exhibitor area)
Mastodon: follow us for live updates, off-script takes, and the post-event AMA
Meet the people behind our product
Adrian Furtuna
Founder & CEO
Adrian built Pentest-Tools.com on two decades of hands-on offensive security work, alongside a team that’s now 60+ strong. An Infosecurity Europe, Hack.lu, and DefCamp speaker and university lecturer, he shares research openly so security teams can do more of the work they love and have a bigger impact in their organizations.
Robert Tanase
Lead Product Manager
Robert shapes the Pentest-Tools.com roadmap with an engineer's discipline and a creative mindset: structured experiments, clear decision criteria, and workflows that hold up outside a demo environment. A five-year mentor and judge at Innovation Labs, he turns what security practitioners need under real constraints into evidence-led workflows they can rely on - from scan setup to validated findings.
Dragos Sandu
Product Manager
Dragos started in code and moved to Product Management to connect technical capability with what security practitioners actually struggle with. For 5+ years he's been shaping the Pentest-Tools.com product around real customer needs in a security landscape that never stops expanding and changing.
Radu Popovici
Head of Engineering
One of Romania's first Android developers, Radu brings 16+ years of engineering leadership, including growing a Fitbit team from 4 to 25 while shipping FDA-regulated features under Google's roof. At Pentest-Tools.com he applies that high-reliability discipline to how our team evolves the product, and gives back as a long-time Innovation Labs coach, Politehnica teaching assistant, and speaker at DevTalks and DevCon.
Razvan Ionescu
Head of Professional Services
With nearly 15 years in ethical hacking honed at Intel, Dell SecureWorks, EY, and Fitbit, Razvan holds the GIAC Security Expert certification (GSE #298) - a credential earned by only a few hundred offsec professionals worldwide. He leads the team that hunts the business logic flaws automated tools miss, and shares how attackers think through talks at DefCamp, BSides, and beyond.
Daniel Ciorobescu
Customer Success Engineer
Over 4+ years and thousands of customer conversations, Daniel has become the strongest guide and ally our customers have. He helps security practitioners navigate every nook and cranny of Pentest-Tools.com - so the distance between "I have a finding" and "I know what to do about it" stays short.
Eusebiu Boghici
Penetration Tester
Part of Pentest-Tools.com since day one, Eusebiu is a meticulous hacker and critical thinker with hundreds of pentest engagements behind him on the Offensive Security Services team. He also battle-tests Pentest-Tools.com daily in real-life engagements - keeping us honest and tied to the actual practice of the customers we build for.
Stefan Mihalache
Security Research Engineer
An OSCP+ certified researcher with a deeply inquisitive, analytical mind, Stefan researches and develops new vulnerability detections for the Pentest-Tools.com Website Vulnerability Scanner. He also led the research behind Flowmapper, our AI capability that maps application navigation patterns to uncover hidden attack paths and help discover vulnerabilities buried deep within complex web apps. He keeps pushing what Pentest-Tools.com can do without compromising on accuracy, because a finding you can’t trust isn’t a finding.
Got questions or a use case to validate?
Shoot us a message at support@pentest-tools.com or partnerships@pentest-tools.com if you’re interested in our Partner program. We love a challenge!