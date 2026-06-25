Get Pentest-Tools.com on Azure Marketplace
Accurate vulnerability detection - with validation built in - across web, network, API, and cloud assets. Now available through Azure Marketplace.
→ Subscribe directly through Azure Marketplace
→ Bill it against your Microsoft commitment
→ Same plans, same capabilities, same pricing
Why buy Pentest-Tools.com through Azure
Use your existing commitment
Bill Pentest-Tools.com against your Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment. No new vendor, no separate purchase order, no parallel renewal cycle to track.
Skip procurement friction
Subscribe in minutes through Azure. No new MSA to negotiate, no security review from scratch. Your existing Microsoft relationship covers the legal layer.
Same product, same pricing
Our pricing plans on Marketplace match what you'd buy directly. No Azure-only SKU, no markup, no feature delta. You get the full product for your use case.
What's included in every plan
Three workflow-shaped plans. Pick by what you scan, not by seat count.
NetSec - for network-focused vulnerability assessment
→ Network vulnerability scanning
→ Attack surface discovery (subdomains, ports, exposed services)
→ Scheduled scans and scan diff alerts
→ Continuous monitoring for specific assets
→ Vulnerability assessment reports in PDF, HTML, CSV, XLSX
→ Pentest Robots for scan automation
WebNetSec - everything in NetSec, plus full web app and API coverage
→ DAST scanning (beyond OWASP Top 10)
→ Authenticated web scans across multiple auth flows
→ API vulnerability scanning (REST, GraphQL)
→ CMS scanning (WordPress, Drupal, SharePoint, Joomla)
→ Web app attack surface mapping and monitoring
→ Vulnerability assessment reports in PDF, HTML, CSV, XLSX
Pentest Suite - the full product, including exploit validation and pentest reporting
→ Sniper - automatic CVE exploiter
→ SQL Injection and XSS exploiters
→ Pentest report generator (editable DOCX, Google Doc)
→ Findings import from Burp Suite and others
→ Workspace and scan management for efficient collaboration
Included in all plans
✅ API access
✅ Unlimited scans on your assets
✅ Scan automation & alerts
✅ Team access (unlimited members)
✅ Integrations with AWS, Vanta, Nucleus Security, Jira, Microsoft Teams, webhooks & more
Validation built in. Less noise, more decisions.
Vulnerability scanners find issues. Most don't tell you which ones matter.
Pentest-Tools.com confirms findings with proof of exploitability - right from the first scan - so your team spends time fixing real risk instead of investigating false positives.
Accurate detection across web, network, API, and cloud
One product covers the assets you actually scan, with proprietary vulnerability detection built and maintained by a team of offensive security experts.
Confirmed findings, not just CVE lists
Sniper Auto-Exploiter and other dedicated exploitation tools attempt safe exploitation and attach proof when successful. You see what's reachable, not just what's theoretically vulnerable.
Network scanner ranked #1 in benchmark testing
Transparent testing against Qualys, Nessus, and OpenVAS revealed Pentest-Tools.com as the most accurate solution for external network scanning. Methodology and results publicly documented.
Reports your team and auditors can use
Editable DOCX and Google Doc reports. Findings management with imports from Burp and Nessus. Reports built for technical readers and compliance reviewers, not just one audience.
How it works
Step 1 - Find us on Azure Marketplace
Step 2 - Choose your plan
Select NetSec, WebNetSec, or Pentest Suite, and the number of assets you need.
Step 3 - Subscribe through Azure
Complete the purchase through Marketplace. The charge applies to your existing Microsoft agreement or MACC.
Step 4 - Activate your account
You'll receive an activation link to set up your Pentest-Tools.com workspace. Start scanning in a few minutes.
Validating vulnerabilities for 2,000+ security teams across 119 countries
Based on revenue growth
Companies to watch
Best Vulnerability Management Solution (highly commended)
Ready to subscribe?
Get Pentest-Tools.com through Azure Marketplace and bill against your existing Microsoft commitment. Same plans, same pricing, faster procurement.
Common questions about buying through Azure Marketplace
Is the Azure Marketplace product the same as buying direct from Pentest-Tools.com?
Does the Marketplace subscription count against my Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC)?
Yes. Pentest-Tools.com is an Azure-benefit-eligible Marketplace listing, so your subscription draws against your MACC.
Can I try the product for free before subscribing?
Yes. The Free Edition is available at any time on Pentest-Tools.com. It runs separately from the Marketplace listing and is useful for evaluating the product before procurement.
How quickly can I start scanning after subscribing?
The same day. You'll receive an activation link after the Marketplace purchase completes, and your workspace is provisioned immediately.
Can I change my plan or asset count later?
Yes. Plan upgrades apply immediately. Asset adjustments apply in the current or next billing cycle depending on whether you're adding or removing. Downgrades take effect at your next renewal.
What if I need more than 500 assets or a custom configuration?
Contact our sales team for a custom plan. Custom plans are not available through the Azure Marketplace and need to be set up directly.
Do you support invoice billing through Azure Marketplace?
Marketplace billing follows Microsoft's standard process, which uses your existing Azure billing setup (credit card, invoice, or enterprise agreement). For direct invoice billing outside their Marketplace, contact our sales team.