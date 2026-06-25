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Get Pentest-Tools.com on Azure Marketplace

Accurate vulnerability detection - with validation built in - across web, network, API, and cloud assets. Now available through Azure Marketplace.

→ Subscribe directly through Azure Marketplace

→ Bill it against your Microsoft commitment

→ Same plans, same capabilities, same pricing

Get it now on Azure Marketplaceor Start with the Free Edition

Why buy Pentest-Tools.com through Azure

Use your existing commitment

Bill Pentest-Tools.com against your Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment. No new vendor, no separate purchase order, no parallel renewal cycle to track.

Skip procurement friction

Subscribe in minutes through Azure. No new MSA to negotiate, no security review from scratch. Your existing Microsoft relationship covers the legal layer.

Same product, same pricing

Our pricing plans on Marketplace match what you'd buy directly. No Azure-only SKU, no markup, no feature delta. You get the full product for your use case.

What's included in every plan

Three workflow-shaped plans. Pick by what you scan, not by seat count.

NetSec - for network-focused vulnerability assessment


→ Network vulnerability scanning

Attack surface discovery (subdomains, ports, exposed services)

→ Scheduled scans and scan diff alerts

Continuous monitoring for specific assets

Vulnerability assessment reports in PDF, HTML, CSV, XLSX

Pentest Robots for scan automation

WebNetSec - everything in NetSec, plus full web app and API coverage


DAST scanning (beyond OWASP Top 10)

Authenticated web scans across multiple auth flows

API vulnerability scanning (REST, GraphQL)

→ CMS scanning (WordPress, Drupal, SharePoint, Joomla)

→ Web app attack surface mapping and monitoring

Vulnerability assessment reports in PDF, HTML, CSV, XLSX

Pentest Suite - the full product, including exploit validation and pentest reporting


→ Sniper - automatic CVE exploiter

→ SQL Injection and XSS exploiters

Pentest report generator (editable DOCX, Google Doc)

Findings import from Burp Suite and others

Workspace and scan management for efficient collaboration

Included in all plans


✅ API access

✅ Unlimited scans on your assets

✅ Scan automation & alerts

Team access (unlimited members)

Integrations with AWS, Vanta, Nucleus Security, Jira, Microsoft Teams, webhooks & more

See full details on Azure

Validation built in. Less noise, more decisions.


Vulnerability scanners find issues. Most don't tell you which ones matter. 

Pentest-Tools.com confirms findings with proof of exploitability - right from the first scan - so your team spends time fixing real risk instead of investigating false positives.

  • assets icon

    Accurate detection across web, network, API, and cloud

    One product covers the assets you actually scan, with proprietary vulnerability detection built and maintained by a team of offensive security experts.

  • Confirmed findings, not just CVE lists

    Sniper Auto-Exploiter and other dedicated exploitation tools attempt safe exploitation and attach proof when successful. You see what's reachable, not just what's theoretically vulnerable.

  • Network scanner ranked #1 in benchmark testing

    Transparent testing against Qualys, Nessus, and OpenVAS revealed Pentest-Tools.com as the most accurate solution for external network scanning. Methodology and results publicly documented.

  • reporting

    Reports your team and auditors can use

    Editable DOCX and Google Doc reports. Findings management with imports from Burp and Nessus. Reports built for technical readers and compliance reviewers, not just one audience.

How it works

Get it now on Azure MarketplaceTalk to sales about a custom plan

Step 1 - Find us on Azure Marketplace

Search for "Pentest-Tools.com" on Azure Marketplace, or click here.

Step 2 - Choose your plan

Select NetSec, WebNetSec, or Pentest Suite, and the number of assets you need.

Step 3 - Subscribe through Azure

Complete the purchase through Marketplace. The charge applies to your existing Microsoft agreement or MACC.

Step 4 - Activate your account

You'll receive an activation link to set up your Pentest-Tools.com workspace. Start scanning in a few minutes.

Validating vulnerabilities for 2,000+ security teams across 119 countries

Deloitte Fast 500 EMEA 2023 logo

Deloitte Fast 500 EMEA 2023

Based on revenue growth

Deloitte Fast 50 logo

Deloitte Fast 50 CE 2022

Companies to watch

SC Awards 2022 logo

SC Awards 2022

Best Vulnerability Management Solution (highly commended)

ISO 27001 logo

Independently audited company-wide ISMS

Gartner Peer Insights Logo

Verified feedback from enterprise security teams

G2 logo

Tried & tested ways to use Pentest-Tools.com

Ready to subscribe?

Get Pentest-Tools.com through Azure Marketplace and bill against your existing Microsoft commitment. Same plans, same pricing, faster procurement.

Get it now on Azure MarketplaceStart with the Free Edition

Common questions about buying through Azure Marketplace

Is the Azure Marketplace product the same as buying direct from Pentest-Tools.com?

Yes. The plans, features, pricing, and product are identical. The only difference is how you pay  -  through your Microsoft Azure agreement instead of directly to Pentest-Tools.com.

Does the Marketplace subscription count against my Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC)?

Yes. Pentest-Tools.com is an Azure-benefit-eligible Marketplace listing, so your subscription draws against your MACC.

Can I try the product for free before subscribing?

Yes. The Free Edition is available at any time on Pentest-Tools.com. It runs separately from the Marketplace listing and is useful for evaluating the product before procurement.

How quickly can I start scanning after subscribing?

The same day. You'll receive an activation link after the Marketplace purchase completes, and your workspace is provisioned immediately.

Can I change my plan or asset count later?

Yes. Plan upgrades apply immediately. Asset adjustments apply in the current or next billing cycle depending on whether you're adding or removing. Downgrades take effect at your next renewal.

What if I need more than 500 assets or a custom configuration?

Contact our sales team for a custom plan. Custom plans are not available through the Azure Marketplace and need to be set up directly.

Do you support invoice billing through Azure Marketplace?

Marketplace billing follows Microsoft's standard process, which uses your existing Azure billing setup (credit card, invoice, or enterprise agreement). For direct invoice billing outside their Marketplace, contact our sales team.