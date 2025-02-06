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How to bruteforce CMSs and e-commerce apps with Hydra and the Password Auditor

This guide provides real-world testing methodologies for WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, PrestaShop, and Magento, helping you correctly identify weak login endpoints, analyze error messages, and work around security mechanisms for efficient pentests and security assessments.

You’ll find detailed Hydra commands for precise, high-efficiency bruteforcing, along with insights on using our Password Auditor to automate credential testing. This comparison makes it easier to choose which tool can help you brute-forcing faster and more effectively by capturing screenshots of logged-in sessions and generating detailed proof of valid credentials. 

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How to check PrestaShop for weak credentials

Deployment method: Vultr marketplace

1. Find the web app login endpoint for PrestaShop

The default admin login page for PrestaShop is typically located at /admin. However, during installation, PrestaShop prompts you to rename the /admin directory for security reasons. 


The renamed endpoint would look something like /admin123, where admin123 is a randomly generated or manually chosen name. 


Vultr has created the /admin_area/ link as a convenient static URL.

PrestaShop login form

2. Discover the PrestaShop login parameters

Use the Network tab in Web Developer Tools to identify the parameters.

PrestaShop Web Developer Tools

In PrestaShop, the redirect parameter often contains a CSRF (Cross-Site Request Forgery) token. This is used to ensure the security of redirect actions by verifying they are legitimate and come from a trusted source.

3. Identify error messages and protection mechanisms

After one invalid attempt, PrestaShop returns the following message:

PrestaShop login error

Hydra commands and output

In the first 1 set of valid and 1 set of invalid credentials scenario, we used the following Hydra commands:

hydra -l "root@pentest-ground.com" -p bad-password prestashop.pentest-ground.com https-post-form "/admin_area/index.php:ajax=1&token=&controller=AdminLogin&submitLogin=1&passwd=^PASS^&email=^USER^&redirect=https%3A%2F%2F108.61.179.203%2Fadmin_area%2F%26token%3Dfd2e9ec78690e5340b24d24565fa0373&stay_logged_in=1:Invalid password." -V
hydra -l "root@pentest-ground.com" -p iY5Na7ZIa3WPgrh3zrVgYdQmF6rnNCtb prestashop.pentest-ground.com https-post-form "/admin_area/index.php:ajax=1&token=&controller=AdminLogin&submitLogin=1&passwd=^PASS^&email=^USER^&redirect=https%3A%2F%2F108.61.179.203%2Fadmin_area%2F%26token%3Dfd2e9ec78690e5340b24d24565fa0373&stay_logged_in=1:Invalid password." -V
PrestaShop Hydra output

PrestaShop uses the redirect parameter as a CSRF token, which changes with each request. Since Hydra requires this parameter to be configured as static, it cannot generate these tokens. Consequently, Hydra marked both attempts as valid credentials.


Since the first scenario didn't work, we did not proceed with testing the second one.

Password Auditor commands and results

For the first scenario, these are the parameters we adjusted to perform a more focused scan:


The pa-benchmark wordlist includes valid credentials, so the process involves making four attempts to the target: 3 with invalid credentials and 1 with valid credentials.


The screenshots below show that the Pentest-Tools.com Password Auditor successfully identified the valid credentials.

PrestaShop Password Auditor scan results

The Pentest-Tools.com Password Auditor also includes a screenshot of the logged-in session to confirm the provided credentials are valid.

Password Auditor screenshot of the PrestaShop logged-in session

For the second scenario, we only changed the wordlist to include 2 users (1 invalid and 1 valid) and 13 passwords (12 invalid and 1 valid). 

PrestaShop Password Auditor scan findings

In the second scenario, the Password Auditor on Pentest-Tools.com identified the valid credentials.

Bruteforce commands and settings for Hydra and the Password Auditor

Since every CMS and e-commerce platform handles authentication differently, with varying levels of protection like rate limiting, CAPTCHAs, and account lockouts, you need a tool as flexible and capable as your workflows.

Whether you’re testing a single admin account or running large-scale credential audits, this guide gives you the practical techniques and automation strategies to improve your credential auditing workflow while avoiding unnecessary detection.

WordPressDrupalJoomla loginJoomla administratorPrestaShopMagento