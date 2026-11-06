ape-volo-admin <= 3.5.2 - Authentication Bypass via Hardcoded JWT Signing Key CVE-2026-120442
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/xianhc/ape-volo-admin/issues/36https://github.com/xianhc/ape-volo-admin/commit/938f7ec58047f0c63123dc155d6a033910f00933https://github.com/xianhc/ape-volo-admin/releases/tag/V3.6.1https://hackmd.io/@hieuPenguinnn/ape-volo-admin-hardcoded-jwt-secret-admin-token-forgery
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- xianhc
- Product
- ape-volo-admin
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.