Technical details

*sshole is a password authentication bypass in OpenSSH's sshd on Linux systems that use the musl C library and check passwords without PAM. The OpenSSH team considers the root cause to sit outside sshd, and patched sshd because that's where the bug can be triggered.

Three decisions, each reasonable on its own, line up to cause it:

Put together: an attacker logs in as a * account with a 300-character password. sshd hashes it with another account's SHA-512 salt, musl gives up past 256 bytes and returns * , and sshd compares * with * . They match.

OpenSSH 10.6p2 makes sshd refuse a match when the stored value is shorter than four characters.

Özgün Kültekin of Wakefield found it by building sshd every way he could (glibc, musl, PAM, no PAM) and throwing about 17,600 unusual logins at each build with AI agents. Only musl without PAM said yes when it shouldn't have.

Versions vulnerable to *sshole

Component Vulnerable versions Fixed in Portable OpenSSH (upstream) Releases before 10.6p2, built on musl without PAM 10.6p2 Alpine edge openssh-server below 10.6_p2-r0 10.6_p2-r0 Alpine 3.24 Below 10.3_p1-r2 10.3_p1-r2 Alpine 3.23 Below 10.2_p1-r1 10.2_p1-r1 Alpine 3.22 Below 10.0_p1-r11 10.0_p1-r11 Alpine 3.21 Below 9.9_p2-r1 9.9_p2-r1 Alpine 3.20 Below 9.7_p1-r6 9.7_p1-r6 Alpine 3.19 Below 9.6_p1-r3 9.6_p1-r3 Alpine 3.18 Below 9.3_p2-r4 9.3_p2-r4 Alpine 3.17 Below 9.1_p1-r7 9.1_p1-r7 Alpine 3.16 Below 9.0_p1-r6 9.0_p1-r6 Alpine tiny-cloud images (AWS, Azure) 3.18.11 through 3.24.3 3.21.10, 3.22.8, 3.23.8, 3.24.4 OpenWrt with OpenSSH Devices that replaced Dropbear with OpenSSH Fixed package submitted to the OpenWrt feed

Sources: Alpine advisory, Alpine package index via PrivacyAffairs, OpenSSH 10.6p2 release notes, Security Boulevard (fixed versions table), OpenWrt packages PR. openssh-server-pam uses the same version numbers.

Version numbers don't give you the full picture. Alpine backported the fix, so a lower OpenSSH version can be patched, and an updated package doesn't protect you until sshd restarts. Check with apk info -v | grep openssh , then restart.

*sshole severity score unpacked

*sshole is tracked as CVE-2026-123158, with a CVSS 3.1 score of 8.1 (High) in the CVE record ( AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H ). NVD analysis is pending. The OpenSSH team calls it critical.

The 8.1 score and the urgency behind it come down to three things:

No credentials required: the attacker needs an account name and network access to the SSH port, nothing else.

the attacker needs an account name and network access to the SSH port, nothing else. One attempt: according to Alpine, exploitation takes a single connection, with no brute forcing and no race to win.

according to Alpine, exploitation takes a single connection, with no brute forcing and no race to win. Default-friendly conditions: Alpine's standard OpenSSH package skips PAM, and password logins are on by default.

The score marks attack complexity as High because several conditions have to line up. When they do, exploitation is trivial.

If leadership asks, here's the executive summary: any SSH server on Alpine or other musl-based Linux that still allows password logins is open until OpenSSH is updated and sshd restarts. Servers that only take keys can't be reached through this bug, and they still need the update, because someone can turn password logins back on later.

*sshole disclosure timeline