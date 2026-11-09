Barracuda Email Security Gateway - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-116606
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://labs.watchtowr.com/barracuda-networks-is-your-new-best-friend-barracuda-email-security-gateway-pre-auth-remote-root-rce-cve-2026-116606-cve-2026-111560/https://github.com/watchtowrlabs/watchTowr-vs-Barracuda-RCE-CVE-2026-116606-CVE-2026-111560https://blog.ostorlab.co/barracuda-esg-pre-auth-bypass-cve-2026-116606.htmlhttps://www.rescana.com/post/barracuda-esg-cve-2026-116606-111560-root-prepare-now
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- barracuda
- Product
- email_security_gateway
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