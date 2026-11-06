ComfyUI-Manager < 3.39.2 - CRLF Configuration Injection CVE-2026-22777
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Comfy-Org/ComfyUI-Manager/security/advisories/GHSA-562r-8445-54r2https://github.com/Comfy-Org/ComfyUI-Manager/commit/f4fa394e0f03b013f1068c96cff168ad10bd0410https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-22777https://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/comfyui/CVE-2026-22777
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 10, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- comfy
- Product
- comfyui-manager
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