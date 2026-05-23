Drupal Core - Anonymous SQL Injection via PostgreSQL Entity Query CVE-2026-9082
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.drupal.org/sa-core-2026-004https://slcyber.io/research-center/keys-to-the-kingdom-anonymous-sql-injection-in-drupal-core-cve-2026-9082/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 20, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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