Event Booking Manager for WooCommerce <= 5.3.6 - PHP Object Injection CVE-2026-16062
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/2e2bc528-0f06-4d99-8597-1f8a0fd57b39https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?old_path=/mage-eventpress/tags/5.3.6&new_path=/mage-eventpress/tags/5.3.7https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-16062
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- magepeopleteam
- Product
- mage-eventpress
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