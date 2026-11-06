EventPrime < 4.3.6.1 - Unauthenticated Pending Post Disclosure CVE-2026-118523
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/d3cdae3c-79a4-4daf-8fe4-b03cd589beb4/https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?old_path=/eventprime-event-calendar-management/tags/4.3.6.0&new_path=/eventprime-event-calendar-management/tags/4.3.6.1https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-118523
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 4, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- eventprime
- Product
- eventprime-event-calendar-management
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