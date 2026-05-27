FlipperCode Custom CSS, JS & PHP <= 2.0.7 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-6433
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/a0b1c059-e156-4402-ac8d-67f8ad7386cc/https://github.com/murrez/CVE-2026-6433https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/custom-css-js-php/vulnerability/wordpress-custom-css-js-php-plugin-2-0-7-unauthenticated-sql-injection-to-rce-vulnerabilityhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-6433
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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