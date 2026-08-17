GeoServer jsonArrayContains CQL Filter - SQL Injection CVE-2023-25157
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://gist.github.com/portbuster1337/70d75ec246b85e3199037ce212ff1a06https://github.com/geoserver/geoserver/security/advisories/GHSA-7g5f-wrx8-5ccfhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-25157https://github.com/geoserver/geoserver/commit/145a8af798590288d270b240235e89c8f0b62e1d
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 21, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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