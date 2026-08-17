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GeoServer jsonArrayContains CQL Filter - SQL Injection CVE-2023-25157

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://gist.github.com/portbuster1337/70d75ec246b85e3199037ce212ff1a06https://github.com/geoserver/geoserver/security/advisories/GHSA-7g5f-wrx8-5ccfhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-25157https://github.com/geoserver/geoserver/commit/145a8af798590288d270b240235e89c8f0b62e1d
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Feb 21, 2023
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
Not available
Product
Not available

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