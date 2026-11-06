Newsletters < 4.15 - Unauthenticated PHP Object Injection via Subscriber Custom Field CVE-2026-12583
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/e4c44105-f43d-4dff-8487-7d8ae2691c4ehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-12583https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-12583https://wordpress.org/plugins/newsletters-lite/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 14, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- newsletters-lite
- Product
- newsletters-lite
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