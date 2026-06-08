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phpBB - Authentication bypass CVE-2026-000000

Severity
EPSS Score
Not available
EPSS Percentile
Not available
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://pentest-tools.com/research/phpbb-authentication-bypass
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Jun 8, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Bulletin Board Software
Vendor
Not available
Product
phpBB

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