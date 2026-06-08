PrestaShop lgcookieslaw - SQL Injection CVE-2022-44727
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-44727https://security.friendsofpresta.org/modules/2022/11/06/lgcookieslaw.htmlhttps://web.archive.org/web/2/https://securityandstuff.com/posts/cve-2022-44727/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 10, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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