ServiceNow AI Platform - Pre-Auth JavaScript Sandbox Escape RCE CVE-2026-6875
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://slcyber.io/research-center/smashing-the-servicenow-sandbox-pre-authentication-rce/https://support.servicenow.com/kb?id=kb_article_view&sysparm_article=KB3137947https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-6875https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/critical-servicenow-code-execution-flaw-now-exploited-in-attacks/https://github.com/tc4dy/CVE-2026-6875-PoC-Exploit
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 13, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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