SlimStat Analytics < 5.5.0 - Unauthenticated Stored XSS via CF-IPCountry Header CVE-2026-12592
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/3658cae6-f6ae-4ecc-8d74-bb402e61f5d5https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-12592https://wordpress.org/plugins/wp-slimstat/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 20, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wp-slimstat
- Product
- slimstat-analytics
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