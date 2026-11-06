VikRentCar <= 1.4.10 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-116548
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/c6813d20-ed4e-4cd0-9fe2-dd1f21683ef4https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-116548
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 31, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- e4j
- Product
- vikrentcar
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