Welcart e-Commerce < 2.11.32 - SQL Injection CVE-2026-16065
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/6b7eb3b3-40fc-41de-b7c8-ce955700c02ehttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?old_path=/usc-e-shop/tags/2.11.31&new_path=/usc-e-shop/tags/2.11.32https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-16065
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- collne
- Product
- usc-e-shop
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