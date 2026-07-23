Windmill < 1.603.3 - SQL Injection CVE-2026-23696
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Chocapikk/Windfallhttps://github.com/windmill-labs/windmill/commit/942fb629210ebb287f48467d1535ffde3a3eeafehttps://chocapikk.com/posts/2026/windfall-nextcloud-flow-windmill-rce/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-23696
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 7, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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