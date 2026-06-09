WordPress ARMember Premium <= 7.3.1 - Unauthenticated SQL Injection CVE-2026-5073
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/armember/vulnerability/wordpress-armember-premium-membership-plugin-content-restriction-member-levels-user-profile-user-signup-plugin-7-3-1-unauthenticated-sql-injection-vulnerabilityhttps://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/b5f6d2a2-ad3e-4afc-b6fd-745881d85b6bhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-5073https://codecanyon.net/item/armember-complete-wordpress-membership-system/17785056
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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