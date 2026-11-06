WordPress Better Search < 4.5.3 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary Post Type Content Disclosure CVE-2026-119495
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/better-search/vulnerability/wordpress-better-search-plugin-4-5-2-broken-access-control-vulnerabilityhttps://wordpress.org/plugins/better-search/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 3, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- webberzone
- Product
- better-search
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